Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on HVRRY. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Hannover Rück from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Hannover Rück from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hannover Rück in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Hannover Rück from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Hannover Rück stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Hannover Rück has a 12 month low of $56.15 and a 12 month high of $104.16.

Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter. Hannover Rück had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hannover Rück will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hannover RÃ¼ck SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment offers specialty lines comprising marine, aviation, facultative and direct business, credit, surety, and political risks reinsurance products; and treaty, catastrophe XL, and structured reinsurance, as well as insurance-linked securities.

