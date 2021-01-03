HARD Protocol Price Tops $0.46 (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $18.44 million and $1.96 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HARD Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001379 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HARD Protocol has traded down 11.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00027590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.47 or 0.00121052 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00169471 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $168.68 or 0.00504555 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00264959 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00019199 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003316 BTC.

HARD Protocol Token Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. The official website for HARD Protocol is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

