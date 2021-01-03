Haven Protocol Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Million (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $45.92 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.22 or 0.00009708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,171.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 36.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,050.83 or 0.03167849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00499029 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $438.99 or 0.01323381 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.70 or 0.00433187 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000032 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004077 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022066 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.87 or 0.00189525 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,260,549 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

