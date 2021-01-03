Haven Protocol (XHV) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $513,837.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 3rd. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for $2.88 or 0.00008549 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and $513,837.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Haven Protocol alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,644.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $938.24 or 0.02788647 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.61 or 0.00459524 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.17 or 0.01201269 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.46 or 0.00396668 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 63.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004053 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.44 or 0.00019150 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.18 or 0.00175883 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,256,334 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Haven Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Haven Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.