Head to Head Analysis: Bioanalytical Systems (BASI) versus Its Competitors

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ: BASI) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bioanalytical Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bioanalytical Systems $60.47 million -$4.68 million -35.14 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors $1.40 billion $66.88 million 7.64

Bioanalytical Systems’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bioanalytical Systems. Bioanalytical Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bioanalytical Systems and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bioanalytical Systems -7.75% -42.74% -6.38% Bioanalytical Systems Competitors -56.00% -8.74% -4.50%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.5% of Bioanalytical Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bioanalytical Systems has a beta of 1.76, suggesting that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bioanalytical Systems’ rivals have a beta of 5.59, suggesting that their average share price is 459% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Bioanalytical Systems and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bioanalytical Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bioanalytical Systems Competitors 229 1011 1883 90 2.57

Bioanalytical Systems presently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 38.21%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential downside of 5.25%. Given Bioanalytical Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bioanalytical Systems is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bioanalytical Systems rivals beat Bioanalytical Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bioanalytical Systems

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc., doing business as Inotiv, provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment offers screening and pharmacological testing, nonclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing services. This segment provides analytical method development and validation; drug metabolism, bioanalysis, and pharmacokinetics testing to identify and measure drug and metabolite concentrations in complex biological matrices; in vivo sampling services for the continuous monitoring of chemical changes in life; stability testing to ensure the integrity of various solutions used in nonclinical and clinical studies, and post-study analyses; non-clinical toxicology and pathology services; and climate-controlled archiving services for its customers' data and samples. The Research Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and markets in vivo sampling systems and accessories, including disposables, training, and systems qualification; physiology monitoring tools; liquid chromatography and electrochemistry instruments platforms; analytical products comprising liquid chromatographic and electrochemical instruments with associated accessories; and in vivo sampling products consisting of Culex family of automated in vivo sampling and dosing instruments. Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

