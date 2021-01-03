Head-To-Head Analysis: The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) versus Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF)

Laird Superfood (NYSE:LSF) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Laird Superfood alerts:

1.6% of Laird Superfood shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Laird Superfood and The Hain Celestial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.97 -$80.41 million $0.84 47.80

Laird Superfood has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Profitability

This table compares Laird Superfood and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Laird Superfood N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 1.31% 7.27% 4.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Laird Superfood and The Hain Celestial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Laird Superfood 0 0 3 0 3.00 The Hain Celestial Group 0 4 7 0 2.64

Laird Superfood presently has a consensus price target of $63.50, indicating a potential upside of 34.19%. The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $34.82, indicating a potential downside of 13.28%. Given Laird Superfood’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Laird Superfood is more favorable than The Hain Celestial Group.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Laird Superfood on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Laird Superfood Company Profile

Laird Superfood, Inc. manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, and performance mushroom supplements; and coffee, tea, and hot chocolate products. The company offers its products through retail channels, its own website, as well as third-party online channels. Laird Superfood, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Sisters, Oregon.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments. It also provides cooking and culinary oils; cereal bars; canned, chilled fresh, aseptic, and instant soups; yogurts, chilis, chocolate, and nut butters; and juices. In addition, the company offers hot-eating desserts, cookies, frozen fruit and vegetables, pre-cut fresh fruits, refrigerated and frozen plant-based meat-alternative products, jams, fruit spreads, jellies, honey, natural sweeteners, and marmalade products, as well as other food products. Further, it provides snack products comprising potato, root vegetable and other exotic vegetable chips, straws, tortilla chips, whole grain chips, pita chips, and puffs; and personal care products that include hand, skin, hair, and oral care products, as well as deodorants, baby care items, body washes, sunscreens, and lotions under the Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth's Best, JASON, Live Clean, and Queen Helene brands name. Additionally, the company offers herbal, green, black, wellness, rooibos, and chai tea under the Celestial Seasonings brand. It sells pantry products under the Spectrum, Spectrum Essentials, MaraNatha, Imagine broths, Hain Pure Foods, Health Valley, Hollywood, Westbrae, Almond Dream, Coconut Dream, Rice Dream, Oat Dream, Soy Dream, and DreamTM brand names. It sells its products through specialty and natural food distributors, supermarkets, natural food stores, mass-market and e-commerce retailers, food service channels and clubs, and drug and convenience stores in approximately 75 countries worldwide. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Laird Superfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laird Superfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.