Head-To-Head Contrast: Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) & Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) and Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.5% of Aspen Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 33.8% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Aspen Technology shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.04, suggesting that its share price is 204% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aspen Technology has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Aspen Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recruiter.com Group -244.18% -2,332.30% -216.79% Aspen Technology 37.15% 49.40% 18.59%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Recruiter.com Group and Aspen Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recruiter.com Group $6.00 million 2.82 -$11.81 million N/A N/A Aspen Technology $590.18 million 14.96 $229.67 million $3.36 38.76

Aspen Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Recruiter.com Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Recruiter.com Group and Aspen Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Aspen Technology 1 3 3 0 2.29

Aspen Technology has a consensus price target of $127.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.50%. Given Aspen Technology’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Aspen Technology is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

Aspen Technology beats Recruiter.com Group on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Recruiter.com Group

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. operates an online hiring platform that connects recruiters and employers worldwide. The company offers consulting and staffing personnel services to employers for long- and short-term consulting and temporary employee needs; specialized personnel placement services for employers; resume distribution services; and recruiter certification programs. It also provides web portal monetization, lead generation, and digital publication advertising services for specialized B2B software companies. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments. The company's software suites include aspenONE Engineering, aspenONE Manufacturing and Supply Chain, and aspenONE Asset Performance that are integrated applications, which allow end users to design process manufacturing environments, monitor operational performances, respond and adapt to operational changes, predict asset reliability and equipment failure, and manage planning and scheduling activities, as well as collaborate across these functions and activities. It also provides software maintenance and support, professional, and training services. The company's customers comprise companies that are engaged in the process and other capital-intensive industries, such as energy, chemicals, engineering, and construction, as well as pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, transportation, power, metals and mining, pulp and paper, and consumer packaged goods. Aspen Technology, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

