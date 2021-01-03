Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) Holdings Raised by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.07% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $3,930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 34.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 29,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 7,590 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $150,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $2,978,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Trust of America during the third quarter valued at $1,960,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 712,399 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,522,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HTA opened at $27.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.61 and a twelve month high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.10). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The business had revenue of $187.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

In other Healthcare Trust of America news, EVP Amanda Houghton sold 32,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $903,694.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,536,583.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Healthcare Trust of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.11.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

