HeartBout Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $507.00 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 43% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, HeartBout has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One HeartBout token can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. HeartBout has a total market cap of $72,136.60 and approximately $507.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00039521 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006417 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002967 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.87 or 0.00263677 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014640 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00026360 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $686.00 or 0.02035347 BTC.

HeartBout Profile

HeartBout (HB) is a token. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 tokens. HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HeartBout is heartbout.com

HeartBout Token Trading

HeartBout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

