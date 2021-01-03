HedgeTrade Reaches Market Capitalization of $148.87 Million (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (CURRENCY:HEDG) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. HedgeTrade has a total market cap of $148.87 million and $251,408.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HedgeTrade has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One HedgeTrade token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00001345 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and CoinTiger.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000667 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001513 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001342 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000252 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000320 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.59 or 0.00017147 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Dropil (DROP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade (HEDG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2015. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 339,231,468 tokens. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com . HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev

Buying and Selling HedgeTrade

HedgeTrade can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HedgeTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

