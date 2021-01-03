Helium (HNT) Hits Market Cap of $87.67 Million

Helium (CURRENCY:HNT) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Helium has traded up 1.7% against the US dollar. One Helium coin can currently be bought for about $1.37 or 0.00004144 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Crex24. Helium has a market cap of $87.67 million and $836,497.00 worth of Helium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Helium Coin Profile

Helium (HNT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2017. Helium’s total supply is 223,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,169,226 coins. Helium’s official Twitter account is @HeliumChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Helium’s official website is heliumchain.org . The Reddit community for Helium is /r/heliumchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Helium

Helium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Helium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

