Helix (HLIX) Market Capitalization Hits $191,442.58

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Helix has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. Helix has a market cap of $191,442.58 and $11.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Helix coin can now be bought for about $0.0062 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Helix alerts:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.17 or 0.00250897 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00010808 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00026136 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00009778 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004573 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000030 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002503 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Helix Profile

Helix (HLIX) is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 30,902,359 coins and its circulating supply is 30,766,552 coins. The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . The official website for Helix is helix-crypto.com

Helix Coin Trading

Helix can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Helix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Helix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Helix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Helix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.