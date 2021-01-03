HelloGold (HGT) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

HelloGold (CURRENCY:HGT) traded up 17.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. HelloGold has a total market capitalization of $223,404.01 and $54.00 worth of HelloGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HelloGold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, HelloGold has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About HelloGold

HelloGold is a token. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. HelloGold’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 263,034,654 tokens. The Reddit community for HelloGold is /r/HelloGold and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HelloGold’s official website is www.hgfoundation.io . HelloGold’s official message board is medium.com/hellogold . HelloGold’s official Twitter account is @myhellogold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling HelloGold

HelloGold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HelloGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HelloGold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HelloGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

