HEROcoin (PLAY) Price Reaches $0.0037

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. HEROcoin has a market cap of $698,869.29 and $42,626.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be purchased for $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. In the last week, HEROcoin has traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here . HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io

HEROcoin Token Trading

HEROcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, IDEX and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEROcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

