Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HKMPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th.

HKMPF opened at $34.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.05. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.75 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 0.42.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

