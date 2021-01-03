Hiveterminal Token (HVN) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Hiveterminal Token (CURRENCY:HVN) traded 17% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Hiveterminal Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC. Hiveterminal Token has a total market cap of $1.76 million and $763.00 worth of Hiveterminal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hiveterminal Token has traded up 32.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030849 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.88 or 0.00123225 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.24 or 0.00172514 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.10 or 0.00518722 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00267066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00019561 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.93 or 0.00048010 BTC.

Hiveterminal Token Token Profile

Hiveterminal Token’s genesis date was July 3rd, 2017. Hiveterminal Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. Hiveterminal Token’s official Twitter account is @hiveproject_net . The Reddit community for Hiveterminal Token is /r/hiveproject_net . Hiveterminal Token’s official website is www.hiveterminal.com

Buying and Selling Hiveterminal Token

Hiveterminal Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiveterminal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hiveterminal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiveterminal Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

