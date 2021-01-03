HOLD (HOLD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.92 Million

HOLD (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One HOLD token can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, HOLD has traded up 50.2% against the dollar. HOLD has a total market capitalization of $3.92 million and $3,036.00 worth of HOLD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HOLD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00127348 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00549129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00147740 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00268657 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00019852 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00052439 BTC.

About HOLD

HOLD’s genesis date was May 7th, 2018. HOLD’s total supply is 923,453,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 704,821,305 tokens. HOLD’s official Twitter account is @HoldHQ . HOLD’s official website is hold.co . HOLD’s official message board is medium.com/@HoldHQ

HOLD Token Trading

HOLD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOLD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HOLD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOLD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HOLD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.