Holo Hits Market Cap of $131.50 Million (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Holo has a market cap of $131.50 million and approximately $47.62 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including OOOBTC, Hotbit, Bilaxy and LATOKEN. During the last seven days, Holo has traded up 30.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Holo alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

About Holo

Holo’s genesis date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,249,427,985 tokens. The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o

Holo Token Trading

Holo can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, WazirX, LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc, Hotbit, Bilaxy, ABCC, Liqui and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Holo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Holo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.