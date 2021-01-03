HOQU (HQX) Price Down 5.7% This Week

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. HOQU has a total market cap of $524,680.90 and $5.70 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HOQU token can now be purchased for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00044026 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00006604 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $101.04 or 0.00304678 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00029596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00015274 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $696.74 or 0.02100967 BTC.

HOQU Profile

HOQU is a token. Its launch date was November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here

HOQU Token Trading

HOQU can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HOQU using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

