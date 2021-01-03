HOQU (HQX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $469,461.53

HOQU (CURRENCY:HQX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. One HOQU token can currently be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, HOQU has traded 10.9% lower against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $469,461.53 and $4.06 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About HOQU

HOQU (HQX) is a token. It launched on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 tokens. The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HOQU is blog.hoqu.io . The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars.

