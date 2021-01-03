Horizen (ZEN) Price Up 6.2% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $13.42 or 0.00041333 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, Cryptopia, Bittrex and Graviex. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a market cap of $142.45 million and $21.33 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Horizen

Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 10,613,969 coins. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Horizen’s official website is horizen.global

Horizen Coin Trading

Horizen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Binance, Bittrex, OKEx, Graviex, COSS, DragonEX, Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

