HorusPay (HORUS) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar. HorusPay has a total market capitalization of $210,722.72 and $18.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

