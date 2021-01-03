Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,295 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.06% of Hubbell worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Hubbell by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,591,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $199,505,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Hubbell by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,529,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $209,350,000 after purchasing an additional 98,586 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Hubbell by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,434,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,201,000 after purchasing an additional 197,010 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hubbell by 443.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 856,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after purchasing an additional 698,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in Hubbell by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 568,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,835,000 after purchasing an additional 28,329 shares during the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director David G. Nord sold 24,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.91, for a total transaction of $3,677,630.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 211,590 shares in the company, valued at $31,507,866.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David G. Nord sold 24,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $3,589,149.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 211,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,564,175.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,944 shares of company stock valued at $10,188,737 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HUBB opened at $156.79 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $85.62 and a one year high of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $158.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.70.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.26. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HUBB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Hubbell in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens upped their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, G.Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

