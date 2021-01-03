Humaniq (HMQ) Trading Up 9.3% Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. Humaniq has a total market cap of $1.10 million and $178,396.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.55 or 0.00265409 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00014755 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00025926 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.75 or 0.02036316 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq (HMQ) is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com

Humaniq Token Trading

Humaniq can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humaniq should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Humaniq using one of the exchanges listed above.

