Humanscape Price Reaches $0.0109 on Major Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last week, Humanscape has traded up 142.4% against the dollar. One Humanscape token can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. Humanscape has a total market capitalization of $5.48 million and approximately $60,745.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Humanscape alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031114 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.49 or 0.00126680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.84 or 0.00524709 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.13 or 0.00146964 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00270489 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00019801 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00049321 BTC.

Humanscape Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 tokens and its circulating supply is 501,809,285 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Bilaxy and CPDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Humanscape should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Humanscape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humanscape and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.