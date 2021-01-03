Huobi BTC (HBTC) Market Cap Tops $157.10 Million

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 15% against the US dollar. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for about $32,660.23 or 0.97995302 BTC on major exchanges. Huobi BTC has a market capitalization of $157.10 million and $2.42 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.41 or 0.00124243 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.09 or 0.00543345 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.04 or 0.00144137 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00265826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00050405 BTC.

Huobi BTC Token Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 4,810 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Huobi BTC Token Trading

Huobi BTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

