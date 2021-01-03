Huobi Token (HT) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last Week

Huobi Token (CURRENCY:HT) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $4.87 or 0.00014928 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Gate.io, Bibox and LBank. During the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Huobi Token has a total market cap of $975.01 million and $230.91 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00039522 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006472 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.50 or 0.00271101 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00026918 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $663.14 or 0.02031422 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00020847 BTC.

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,076,194 tokens. Huobi Token’s official website is www.hbg.com . Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro . The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal

Huobi Token Token Trading

Huobi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Bibox, DDEX, LBank and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

