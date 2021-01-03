Hyper Speed Network (HSN) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $25.00

Hyper Speed Network (CURRENCY:HSN) traded down 55.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last week, Hyper Speed Network has traded down 32.2% against the US dollar. Hyper Speed Network has a total market capitalization of $28,230.10 and approximately $25.00 worth of Hyper Speed Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hyper Speed Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including MXC and DragonEX.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030521 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.57 or 0.00122583 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.79 or 0.00171614 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.20 or 0.00514320 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00267716 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00019654 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003356 BTC.

Hyper Speed Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and MXC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper Speed Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyper Speed Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyper Speed Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

