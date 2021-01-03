HyperCash Tops One Day Trading Volume of $11.98 Million (HC)

HyperCash (CURRENCY:HC) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. HyperCash has a total market capitalization of $28.97 million and approximately $11.98 million worth of HyperCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HyperCash has traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HyperCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.64 or 0.00001939 BTC on major exchanges including Coinnest, Cryptopia, Bit-Z and Allcoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

HyperCash Profile

HyperCash’s total supply is 44,968,335 coins. The Reddit community for HyperCash is /r/hcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HyperCash’s official Twitter account is @HcashOfficial . HyperCash’s official website is h.cash

HyperCash Coin Trading

HyperCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinnest, ZB.COM, Bit-Z, Cryptopia, Kucoin, Gate.io, TOPBTC, HitBTC, OKEx, Binance, Allcoin, Bithumb, EXX and Huobi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperCash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HyperCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

