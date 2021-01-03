iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.25.

ICAD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th.

NASDAQ ICAD opened at $13.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.51 million, a P/E ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. iCAD has a 12-month low of $5.91 and a 12-month high of $15.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.36.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that iCAD will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iCAD news, CFO R. Scott Areglado sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at $622,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 151,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,973,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,538 shares of company stock valued at $809,271 over the last 90 days. 12.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of iCAD by 4.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 16.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iCAD by 18.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of iCAD by 621.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iCAD by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 296,826 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 10,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.22% of the company’s stock.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

