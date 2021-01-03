IDEX Membership Hits One Day Volume of $1,365.00 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 3rd. IDEX Membership has a total market cap of $182,185.20 and $1,365.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $91.09 or 0.00272473 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IDEX Membership Profile

IDEX Membership (IDXM) is a token. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale . IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao

Buying and Selling IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the exchanges listed above.

