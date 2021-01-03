Idle Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $139,186.00 (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Idle has traded 49.7% lower against the US dollar. Idle has a total market capitalization of $1.67 million and approximately $139,186.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Idle token can now be purchased for about $2.07 or 0.00006225 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003007 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00031246 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00125158 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.45 or 0.00542294 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.32 or 0.00145198 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00266228 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.43 or 0.00019318 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00050946 BTC.

Idle Token Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 804,703 tokens. Idle’s official website is idle.finance . The official message board for Idle is idlefinance.medium.com

Idle Token Trading

Idle can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Idle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Idle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Idle using one of the exchanges listed above.

