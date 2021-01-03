iExec RLC Price Tops $0.82 (RLC)

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 3rd. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002482 BTC on major exchanges including Gate.io, Ethfinex, Upbit and HitBTC. iExec RLC has a market cap of $65.54 million and approximately $3.47 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded down 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC’s genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

iExec RLC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Gate.io, Binance, Liqui, Upbit, Gatecoin, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

