Ignis Price Up 2.6% This Week (IGNIS)

Ignis (CURRENCY:IGNIS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ignis has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ignis has a total market cap of $26.29 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Ignis was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ignis token can now be purchased for about $0.0345 or 0.00000105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Indodax, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinbit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003034 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000708 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00030913 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.36 or 0.00125438 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.46 or 0.00544273 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.98 or 0.00145523 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.59 or 0.00268682 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00019096 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.82 or 0.00051002 BTC.

Ignis Token Profile

Ignis launched on August 5th, 2017. Ignis’ total supply is 999,449,694 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,143,950 tokens. Ignis’ official Twitter account is @Jelurida . The Reddit community for Ignis is /r/Ignis . Ignis’ official website is www.ardorplatform.org/ignis%E2%80%94first-childchain

Ignis Token Trading

Ignis can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Vebitcoin, HitBTC, Upbit, Bittrex, Indodax, STEX and Coinbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ignis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ignis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

