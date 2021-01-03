ImageCash (IMGC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $42,463.00

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. One ImageCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCash has a total market cap of $48,674.98 and $42,463.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 74.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031372 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00124571 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.65 or 0.00520925 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.83 or 0.00149486 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265836 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00048666 BTC.

About ImageCash

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,154,239 coins and its circulating supply is 5,035,239 coins. ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

ImageCash can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

