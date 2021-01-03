indaHash (IDH) Price Reaches $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

indaHash (CURRENCY:IDH) traded up 70.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. indaHash has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $555.00 worth of indaHash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One indaHash token can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, indaHash has traded up 57.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get indaHash alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00041368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003018 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.86 or 0.00273865 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00028595 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00014877 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $676.38 or 0.02038633 BTC.

indaHash Token Profile

indaHash is a token. Its launch date was November 8th, 2017. indaHash’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 399,936,259 tokens. The official message board for indaHash is medium.com/@indahash . indaHash’s official website is indahash.com . indaHash’s official Twitter account is @indahash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for indaHash is /r/indaHash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

indaHash Token Trading

indaHash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as indaHash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade indaHash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase indaHash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for indaHash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for indaHash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.