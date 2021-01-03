Ink Price Up 58.1% This Week (INK)

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 17.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Ink has a market cap of $392,147.68 and approximately $124,913.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ink token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ink has traded 58.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ink alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00027878 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.64 or 0.00120578 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.91 or 0.00168855 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.25 or 0.00508079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.00262886 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Ink Profile

Ink’s launch date was October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 tokens. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official website is ink.one . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ink Token Trading

Ink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.