Insight Protocol Market Capitalization Achieves $1.50 Million (INX)

Insight Protocol (CURRENCY:INX) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Insight Protocol has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One Insight Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0084 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insight Protocol has a total market capitalization of $1.50 million and approximately $330,929.00 worth of Insight Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00039399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.55 or 0.00272719 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.89 or 0.00015055 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.80 or 0.00027086 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $653.52 or 0.02012640 BTC.

About Insight Protocol

Insight Protocol is a token. It launched on November 5th, 2018. Insight Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,685,663 tokens. The official message board for Insight Protocol is medium.com/@insightprotocol . Insight Protocol’s official website is inxprotocol.io/en . Insight Protocol’s official Twitter account is @inmax_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insight Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insight Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insight Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

