Insights Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.32 Million (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 3rd. During the last week, Insights Network has traded 30.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $4.32 million and $19,807.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insights Network token can now be bought for about $0.0220 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

INSTAR is a token. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 282,692,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 tokens. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, Bancor Network and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.