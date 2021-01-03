INT Market Cap Reaches $3.06 Million (INT)

INT (CURRENCY:INT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. One INT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0068 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. INT has a total market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $910,694.00 worth of INT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, INT has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00039476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00006309 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.37 or 0.00263012 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014675 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00026354 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.83 or 0.02047222 BTC.

INT Coin Profile

INT (CRYPTO:INT) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 1st, 2017. INT’s total supply is 960,329,508 coins and its circulating supply is 449,560,377 coins. INT’s official website is intchain.io . INT’s official Twitter account is @INTCHAIN

INT Coin Trading

INT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as INT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire INT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase INT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

