Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,975 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.35% of Inter Parfums worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPAR. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 19.3% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 4,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 7.7% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter worth $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 87.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Inter Parfums by 72.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. 49.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Inter Parfums from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Inter Parfums from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.13.

IPAR opened at $60.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.49 and a beta of 0.96. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.20 and a 52 week high of $75.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.57.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $1,074,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,400 shares of company stock worth $2,083,146. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

