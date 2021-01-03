ION (ION) Market Cap Hits $213,354.22

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 118.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. ION has a market capitalization of $213,354.22 and approximately $41.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ION has traded up 41.8% against the U.S. dollar. One ION coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ION alerts:

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003898 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000918 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00015596 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About ION

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,491,610 coins and its circulating supply is 13,591,610 coins. ION’s official message board is medium.com/@ionomy . The official website for ION is ionomy.com . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.