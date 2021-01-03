IQeon Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $307,371.00 (IQN)

IQeon (CURRENCY:IQN) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One IQeon token can now be purchased for approximately $2.11 or 0.00006355 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Exrates and YoBit. IQeon has a total market capitalization of $11.60 million and $307,371.00 worth of IQeon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, IQeon has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003011 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00030965 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00124766 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $180.24 or 0.00542395 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00144744 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00266574 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00019040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $16.79 or 0.00050517 BTC.

IQeon Token Profile

IQeon’s total supply is 5,491,860 tokens. IQeon’s official Twitter account is @IQeon and its Facebook page is accessible here . IQeon’s official message board is medium.com/@iqeon . The official website for IQeon is iqeon.io . The Reddit community for IQeon is /r/IQeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

IQeon Token Trading

IQeon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IQeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IQeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IQeon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

