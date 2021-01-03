ITO Utility Token Price Tops $0.0055 (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $507,849.13 and approximately $664.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ITO Utility Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded 3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ITO Utility Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003072 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00029043 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.29 or 0.00123752 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00173252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.24 or 0.00513752 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00273425 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00019406 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,422,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,762,526 tokens. The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog

ITO Utility Token Token Trading

ITO Utility Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ITO Utility Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ITO Utility Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ITO Utility Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ITO Utility Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ITO Utility Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.