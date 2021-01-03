Jetcoin (JET) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $643,360.00

Jetcoin (CURRENCY:JET) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Jetcoin has a market cap of $232,546.34 and $643,360.00 worth of Jetcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jetcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0238 or 0.00000073 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jetcoin has traded 35.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00039544 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00006456 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003064 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $88.54 or 0.00271307 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.83 or 0.00027056 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014905 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $664.34 or 0.02035616 BTC.

Jetcoin Profile

JET is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Jetcoin’s total supply is 80,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,768,025 tokens. The Reddit community for Jetcoin is /r/Jetcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Jetcoin is jetcoin.io . Jetcoin’s official Twitter account is @jetcoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jetcoin Token Trading

Jetcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jetcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jetcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Jetcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

