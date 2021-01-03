Jewel (JWL) Trading 12.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Jewel has a total market capitalization of $9.57 million and $330.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000531 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, BTC-Alpha and P2PB2B. During the last week, Jewel has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003035 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00046284 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.99 or 0.00127348 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.06 or 0.00549129 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.71 or 0.00147740 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000042 BTC.

KnoxFS (KFX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.42 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Jewel Profile

JWL is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2016. Jewel's total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,245 tokens. The official website for Jewel is jewelpay.org

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

