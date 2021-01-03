Jobchain Price Hits $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (JOB)

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded 39.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 3rd. In the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 102.5% higher against the US dollar. One Jobchain token can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Jobchain has a market capitalization of $6.39 million and $388.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Jobchain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003006 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00028015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00121701 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 24.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00170380 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $169.65 or 0.00509043 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $88.61 or 0.00265878 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00019676 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003328 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,784,744,855 tokens. The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com

Buying and Selling Jobchain

Jobchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jobchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jobchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.