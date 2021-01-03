Joint Ventures Price Tops $0.0011 on Top Exchanges (JOINT)

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 17.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 3rd. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $25,253.27 and $4,202.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Joint Ventures has traded up 32.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Joint Ventures token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00029151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.26 or 0.00123998 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.37 or 0.00173596 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.18 or 0.00514868 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.01 or 0.00274114 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00019427 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003331 BTC.

Joint Ventures Token Profile

Joint Ventures’ genesis date was April 6th, 2018. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 tokens. Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio . The official website for Joint Ventures is jointventures.io

Buying and Selling Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

