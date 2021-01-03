Juggernaut (JGN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $178,085.00

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 3rd. Juggernaut has a market cap of $878,774.93 and approximately $178,085.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded up 11% against the US dollar. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0851 or 0.00000257 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.38 or 0.00031291 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00125449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $181.52 or 0.00547222 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00145536 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.58 or 0.00267027 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00019635 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00052374 BTC.

Juggernaut Profile

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

