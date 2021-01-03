Juventus Fan Token (JUV) Trading Down 26.7% Over Last Week

Juventus Fan Token (CURRENCY:JUV) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 3rd. In the last week, Juventus Fan Token has traded 26.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Juventus Fan Token has a market cap of $15.25 million and approximately $3.61 million worth of Juventus Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Juventus Fan Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $11.59 or 0.00034925 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003014 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000682 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.43 or 0.00121838 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.61 or 0.00170572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $168.97 or 0.00509177 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.03 or 0.00268266 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00019183 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003337 BTC.

Juventus Fan Token Profile

Juventus Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,315,932 tokens. Juventus Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . The official website for Juventus Fan Token is www.socios.com/juventus

